Breaking: Court sets aside law used in dethroning Kano Emir, others

A Federal High Court in Kano State has set aside all steps taken by the Kano State Government in repealing the Kano Emirates Council Law.

The court has thus set aside the law used by the Kano State Government in dethroning Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as emir.

The law also saw to the ouster of four other emirs in the four Emirates created by the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The judgment, which was delivered at 2pm after it was adjourned from midday, upturned the Kano Emirates Council Repeal Law, 2024, as passed by the Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

A kingmaker in the Kano Emirate and Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba Danagundi, had challenged the propriety of the law.

Danagundi asked the court, through his counsel, Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN), to declare the law null and void.

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman set aside the action of the Kano State Government.

Liman also ordered all parties to the dispute to maintain the status quo.