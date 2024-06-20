Palace open new contract talks with Olise

Crystal Palace have opened new contract talks with Michael Olise.

It emerged this week that Manchester United and Chelsea are in contact with Palace for the France U21 star.

However, Palace have now made contact with Olise’s camp about a new deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: “EXCL: Crystal Palace have offered a new deal to Michael Olise, higher salary and new release clause for 2025.

Also Read:

“Understand despite this, Chelsea are still confident as they push to agree on personal terms; it’s up to the player.

“Bayern and Newcastle also allowed me to talk to Olise.”