Trending
Football

Solanke breaks silence on Bournemouth exit rumours

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments

Dominic Solanke has insisted that he’s happy at Bournemouth.

 The star striker is being linked with a big club move away this summer.

 But Solanke told the Daily Echo:  “When you do well, there’s always going to be that speculation.

 “Speculation, it’s part of football really. But, I’m happy here and I’ve had a great season here.”

 Interestingly, Solanke has just started his UEFA B coaching badges.

 “We’ve actually done quite a few sessions now,” added Solanke. “So hopefully it won’t be too many more sessions before I get my B licence.

Also Read:

 “It’s something I wouldn’t say I definitely want to be a manager after football, but it’s definitely something that could be an option.

 “So I thought, it’s not a bad time to just start getting that ball rolling.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts