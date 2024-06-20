Trending
Football

Everton, Lyon, Marseille battle for Ndidi

Hassan MuazBy Updated:No Comments

Leicester City face a battle to keep hold of Wilfred Ndidi.

 Reports by foreign media outlets claimed Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon have both made the 27-year-old contract offers. AS Monaco are also showing interest. 

 In addition to the Ligue 1 clubs, the Nigerian has also received an offer from Everton.

 Ndidi’s contract with Leicester expires at the end of the month, meaning the defensive midfielder is available on a free transfer. 

Also Read:

 The Foxes are working on an extension with the 57-times capped international. But for now, Ndidi is keeping all options open.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts