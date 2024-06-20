Everton, Lyon, Marseille battle for Ndidi

Leicester City face a battle to keep hold of Wilfred Ndidi.
Reports by foreign media outlets claimed Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyon have both made the 27-year-old contract offers. AS Monaco are also showing interest.
In addition to the Ligue 1 clubs, the Nigerian has also received an offer from Everton.
Ndidi’s contract with Leicester expires at the end of the month, meaning the defensive midfielder is available on a free transfer.
The Foxes are working on an extension with the 57-times capped international. But for now, Ndidi is keeping all options open.