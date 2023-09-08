BET Hip Hop Awards: Burna Boy leads others with seven nominations

BET has unveiled the nominees for the 18th annual “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023, with Burna Boy earning an impressive seven nominations spanning 17 categories.
The nominations according to a release were carefully curated by a distinguished voting academy composed of influential figures in the music industry, indicating that Black Sherif, AKA, K.O, and Sampa The Great each shine bright with one nomination each from the Best International Flow category.
The telecast, which for close to 20 years, remains the only award show dedicated to celebrating Hip Hop culture, will salute 50 years of Hip Hop with not-to-be-missed moments and performances. “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 will tape from Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3 and will premiere Wednesday, October 11, 2023, by 19:00 WAT on BET Africa, DStv Channel 129.
21 Savage and Cardi B lead this year’s nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each. 21 Savage’s 12 nominations include ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Cardi B’s 12 nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Drake follows with nine nods including ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with an impressive seven nods each. J. Cole scored six nods. Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Jay-Z are tied at five nods each.
Speaking of Africans who got nominated, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President, General Manager and Lead, of BET International, said, “Amidst the rich tapestry of African talent, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations stand as a testament to the continent’s musical excellence. Burna Boy’s seven nominations, alongside Black Sherif, Sampa The Great, K.O, and AKA’s individual nods, reflect Africa’s vibrant contribution to the global hip-hop landscape. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to celebrating the extraordinary artistry that flows from Africa.”
Other notable nominations include Lil Uzi Vert who received four nominations. DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, and Metro Boomin received three nominations each.
“This year’s ‘BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We are honoured by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”
See below for the complete list of “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2023 Official Nominees:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
JUST WANNA ROCK LIL UZI VERT
PLAYERS (DJ SMALLZ 732 – JERSEY CLUB REMIX) COI LERAY
PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN LATTO FEAT. CARDI B
SHAKE SUMN DABABY
SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
SPIN BOUT U DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B
BEST COLLABORATION
ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE
GOD DID J KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS,
LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z, JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY
PLAYERS (DJ SAIGE REMIX) COI LERAY FEAT. BUSTA RHYMES
PRINCESS DIANA ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ
PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN LATTO FEAT. CARDI B
SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B
BEST DUO OR GROUP
CITY GIRLS
DJ DRAMA & JEEZY
DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
EARTHGANG
LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST
QUAVO & TAKEOFF
RAE SREMMURD
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
BURNA BOY
BUSTA RHYMES
CARDI B
COI LERAY
DABABY
DRAKE
KENDRICK LAMAR
MEGAN THEE STALLION
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
21 SAVAGE
ANDRÉ 3000
BURNA BOY
CARDI B
CONWAY THE MACHINE
DRAKE
J. COLE
KENDRICK LAMAR
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
ANDERSON .PAAK
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DABABY & REEL GOATS
DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR
DAVE MEYERS
TRAVIS SCOTT
SONG OF THE YEAR
ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE
GOD DID DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE,
JAY-Z , JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY
JUST WANNA ROCK LIL UZI VERT
PLAYERS COI LERAY
PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN LATTO FEAT. CARDI B
RICH FLEX DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE
TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT… GLORILLA
COI COI LERAY
GOD DID DJ KHALED
HER LOSS DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE
HEROES & VILLAINS METRO BOOMIN
JACKMAN. JACK HARLOW
PINK TAPE LIL UZI VERT
TRAUMAZINE MEGAN THEE STALLION
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
21 SAVAGE
BURNA BOY
CARDI B
DRAKE
GLORILLA
J. COLE
KENDRICK LAMAR
LIL UZI VERT
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL JACOB
DJ KHALED
DR. DRE
HIT-BOY
HITMAKA
KAYTRANADA
LONDON ON DA TRACK
METRO BOOMIN
THE ALCHEMIST
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
ARMANI WHITE
CENTRAL CEE
DOECHII
FINESSE2TYMES
ICE SPICE
KALIII
LOLA BROOKE
SEXYY REDD
DJ OF THE YEAR
CHASE B
D-NICE
DJ CASSIDY
DJ CLARK KENT
DJ DRAMA
DJ JAZZY JEFF
DJ KHALED
KAYTRANADA
METRO BOOMIN
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
ALL HIP HOP
CARESHA PLEASE
DRINK CHAMPS
HIPHOP DX
MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME
RAP CAVIAR
THE BREAKFAST CLUB
THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST
XXL
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
21 SAVAGE
50 CENT
BURNA BOY
CARDI B
CARESHA
DJ KHALED
DRAKE
JAY-Z
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
21 SAVAGE CREEPIN’ (METRO BOOMIN FEAT. THE
WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE)
21 SAVAGE PEACHES & EGGPLANTS (YOUNG NUDY FEAT.
21 SAVAGE)
ANDRÉ 3000 SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS (KILLER MIKE &
ANDRÉ 3000 FEAT. FUTURE & ERYN ALLEN
KANE)
CARDI B TOMORROW 2 (GLORILLA & CARDI B)
CARDI B PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN (LATTO FEAT.
CARDI B)
DRAKE OH U WENT (YOUNG THUG FEAT. DRAKE)
J. COLE ALL MY LIFE (LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE)
JAY-Z GOD DID (DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS,
LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z , JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY)
IMPACT TRACK
30 NAS
ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE
ANXIETY MEGAN THEE STALLION
CAN’T WIN FOR NOTHING SYMBA
CHAMPIONS NLE CHOPPA
GOD DID DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE,JAY-Z
,JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY
SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS KILLER MIKE & ANDRÉ 3000 FEAT. FUTURE &
ERYN ALLEN KANE
THERAPY PT. 2 ROBERT GLASPER FEAT. MAC MILLER
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)
CENTRAL CEE (UK)
GAZO (FRANCE)
J HUS (UK)
K.O (SOUTH AFRICA)
MAJOR RD (BRAZIL)
NINHO (FRANCE)
SAMPA THE GREAT (ZAMBIA)
TASHA & TRACIE (BRAZIL)
The organisers urged fans to start voting for DJ of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Hip Hop platform categories starting Wednesday, September 13 at https://www.bet.com/votehha23
The public has also been urged to check “BET Hip Hop Awards” information, including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards.
“Join the conversation on social media by logging on to multiple BET social media platforms: On Twitter by using the hashtag #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BET On Facebook by liking the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards” the statement added..