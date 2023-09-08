BET Hip Hop Awards: Burna Boy leads others with seven nominations

BET has unveiled the nominees for the 18th annual “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023, with Burna Boy earning an impressive seven nominations spanning 17 categories.

The nominations according to a release were carefully curated by a distinguished voting academy composed of influential figures in the music industry, indicating that Black Sherif, AKA, K.O, and Sampa The Great each shine bright with one nomination each from the Best International Flow category.

The telecast, which for close to 20 years, remains the only award show dedicated to celebrating Hip Hop culture, will salute 50 years of Hip Hop with not-to-be-missed moments and performances. “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 will tape from Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3 and will premiere Wednesday, October 11, 2023, by 19:00 WAT on BET Africa, DStv Channel 129.

21 Savage and Cardi B lead this year’s nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each. 21 Savage’s 12 nominations include ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Cardi B’s 12 nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Drake follows with nine nods including ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with an impressive seven nods each. J. Cole scored six nods. Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Jay-Z are tied at five nods each.

Speaking of Africans who got nominated, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President, General Manager and Lead, of BET International, said, “Amidst the rich tapestry of African talent, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations stand as a testament to the continent’s musical excellence. Burna Boy’s seven nominations, alongside Black Sherif, Sampa The Great, K.O, and AKA’s individual nods, reflect Africa’s vibrant contribution to the global hip-hop landscape. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to celebrating the extraordinary artistry that flows from Africa.”

Other notable nominations include Lil Uzi Vert who received four nominations. DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, and Metro Boomin received three nominations each.

“This year’s ‘BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We are honoured by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”

#HIPHOPAWARDS

See below for the complete list of “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2023 Official Nominees:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

JUST WANNA ROCK LIL UZI VERT

PLAYERS (DJ SMALLZ 732 – JERSEY CLUB REMIX) COI LERAY

PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN LATTO FEAT. CARDI B

SHAKE SUMN DABABY

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

SPIN BOUT U DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B

BEST COLLABORATION

ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE

GOD DID J KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS,

LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z, JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY

PLAYERS (DJ SAIGE REMIX) COI LERAY FEAT. BUSTA RHYMES

PRINCESS DIANA ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ

PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN LATTO FEAT. CARDI B

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CITY GIRLS

DJ DRAMA & JEEZY

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

EARTHGANG

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST

QUAVO & TAKEOFF

RAE SREMMURD

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

BURNA BOY

BUSTA RHYMES

CARDI B

COI LERAY

DABABY

DRAKE

KENDRICK LAMAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

21 SAVAGE

ANDRÉ 3000

BURNA BOY

CARDI B

CONWAY THE MACHINE

DRAKE

J. COLE

KENDRICK LAMAR

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

ANDERSON .PAAK

COLE BENNETT

COLIN TILLEY

DABABY & REEL GOATS

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR

DAVE MEYERS

TRAVIS SCOTT

SONG OF THE YEAR

ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE

GOD DID DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE,

JAY-Z , JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY

JUST WANNA ROCK LIL UZI VERT

PLAYERS COI LERAY

PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN LATTO FEAT. CARDI B

RICH FLEX DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE

TOMORROW 2 GLORILLA & CARDI B

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT… GLORILLA

COI COI LERAY

GOD DID DJ KHALED

HER LOSS DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE

HEROES & VILLAINS METRO BOOMIN

JACKMAN. JACK HARLOW

PINK TAPE LIL UZI VERT

TRAUMAZINE MEGAN THEE STALLION

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

21 SAVAGE

BURNA BOY

CARDI B

DRAKE

GLORILLA

J. COLE

KENDRICK LAMAR

LIL UZI VERT

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ATL JACOB

DJ KHALED

DR. DRE

HIT-BOY

HITMAKA

KAYTRANADA

LONDON ON DA TRACK

METRO BOOMIN

THE ALCHEMIST

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST

ARMANI WHITE

CENTRAL CEE

DOECHII

FINESSE2TYMES

ICE SPICE

KALIII

LOLA BROOKE

SEXYY REDD

DJ OF THE YEAR

CHASE B

D-NICE

DJ CASSIDY

DJ CLARK KENT

DJ DRAMA

DJ JAZZY JEFF

DJ KHALED

KAYTRANADA

METRO BOOMIN

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

ALL HIP HOP

CARESHA PLEASE

DRINK CHAMPS

HIPHOP DX

MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME

RAP CAVIAR

THE BREAKFAST CLUB

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST

XXL

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

21 SAVAGE

50 CENT

BURNA BOY

CARDI B

CARESHA

DJ KHALED

DRAKE

JAY-Z

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

21 SAVAGE CREEPIN’ (METRO BOOMIN FEAT. THE

WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE)

21 SAVAGE PEACHES & EGGPLANTS (YOUNG NUDY FEAT.

21 SAVAGE)

ANDRÉ 3000 SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS (KILLER MIKE &

ANDRÉ 3000 FEAT. FUTURE & ERYN ALLEN

KANE)

CARDI B TOMORROW 2 (GLORILLA & CARDI B)

CARDI B PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN (LATTO FEAT.

CARDI B)

DRAKE OH U WENT (YOUNG THUG FEAT. DRAKE)

J. COLE ALL MY LIFE (LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE)

JAY-Z GOD DID (DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS,

LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z , JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY)

IMPACT TRACK

30 NAS

ALL MY LIFE LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE

ANXIETY MEGAN THEE STALLION

CAN’T WIN FOR NOTHING SYMBA

CHAMPIONS NLE CHOPPA

GOD DID DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE,JAY-Z

,JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS KILLER MIKE & ANDRÉ 3000 FEAT. FUTURE &

ERYN ALLEN KANE

THERAPY PT. 2 ROBERT GLASPER FEAT. MAC MILLER

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

BLACK SHERIF (GHANA)

CENTRAL CEE (UK)

GAZO (FRANCE)

J HUS (UK)

K.O (SOUTH AFRICA)

MAJOR RD (BRAZIL)

NINHO (FRANCE)

SAMPA THE GREAT (ZAMBIA)

TASHA & TRACIE (BRAZIL)

The organisers urged fans to start voting for DJ of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Hip Hop platform categories starting Wednesday, September 13 at https://www.bet.com/votehha23

The public has also been urged to check “BET Hip Hop Awards” information, including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards.

“Join the conversation on social media by logging on to multiple BET social media platforms: On Twitter by using the hashtag #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BET On Facebook by liking the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards” the statement added..