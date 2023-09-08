BET Hip Hop Awards: Burna Boy leads others with seven nominations

Trending
BET has unveiled the nominees for the 18th annual “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023, with Burna Boy earning an impressive seven nominations spanning 17 categories. 

The nominations according to a release were carefully curated by a distinguished voting academy composed of influential figures in the music industry, indicating that Black Sherif, AKA, K.O, and Sampa The Great each shine bright with one nomination each from the Best International Flow category. 

The telecast, which for close to 20 years, remains the only award show dedicated to celebrating Hip Hop culture, will salute 50 years of Hip Hop with not-to-be-missed moments and performances. “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023  will tape from Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3 and will premiere Wednesday, October 11, 2023, by 19:00 WAT on BET Africa, DStv Channel 129. 

21 Savage and Cardi B lead this year’s nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each. 21 Savage’s 12 nominations include ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’  ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’  Cardi B’s 12 nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’  ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Drake follows with nine nods including ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with an impressive seven nods each. J. Cole scored six nods. Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Jay-Z are tied at five nods each. 

Speaking of Africans who got nominated, Monde Twala, Senior Vice President, General Manager and Lead, of BET International, said, “Amidst the rich tapestry of African talent, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations stand as a testament to the continent’s musical excellence. Burna Boy’s seven nominations, alongside Black Sherif, Sampa The Great, K.O, and AKA’s individual nods, reflect Africa’s vibrant contribution to the global hip-hop landscape. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to celebrating the extraordinary artistry that flows from Africa.” 

Other notable nominations include Lil Uzi Vert who received four nominations. DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, and Metro Boomin received three nominations each.  

“This year’s ‘BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET. “We are honoured by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.” 

#HIPHOPAWARDS 

See below for the complete list of “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2023 Official Nominees: 

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO 

JUST WANNA ROCK                                                             LIL UZI VERT 

PLAYERS (DJ SMALLZ 732 – JERSEY CLUB REMIX)               COI LERAY 

PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN                                              LATTO FEAT. CARDI B 

SHAKE SUMN                                                                        DABABY 

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD                                           BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE 

SPIN BOUT U                                                                          DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE 

TOMORROW 2                                                                      GLORILLA & CARDI B 

BEST COLLABORATION 

ALL MY LIFE                                                                           LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE 

GOD DID                                                                              J KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS,  

LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z,  JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY 

PLAYERS (DJ SAIGE REMIX)                                                 COI LERAY FEAT. BUSTA RHYMES 

PRINCESS DIANA                                                                  ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ 

PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN                                              LATTO FEAT. CARDI B 

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD                                           BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE 

TOMORROW 2                                                                      GLORILLA & CARDI B 

BEST DUO OR GROUP 

CITY GIRLS 

DJ DRAMA & JEEZY 

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE 

EARTHGANG 

LARRY JUNE & THE ALCHEMIST 

QUAVO & TAKEOFF 

RAE SREMMURD 

BEST LIVE PERFORMER 

BURNA BOY 

BUSTA RHYMES 

CARDI B 

COI LERAY 

DABABY 

DRAKE 

KENDRICK LAMAR 

MEGAN THEE STALLION 

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR 

21 SAVAGE 

ANDRÉ 3000 

BURNA BOY 

CARDI B 

CONWAY THE MACHINE 

DRAKE 

J. COLE 

KENDRICK LAMAR 

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR 

ANDERSON .PAAK 

COLE BENNETT 

COLIN TILLEY 

DABABY & REEL GOATS 

DAVE FREE & KENDRICK LAMAR 

DAVE MEYERS 

TRAVIS SCOTT 

SONG OF THE YEAR 

ALL MY LIFE                                                   LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE 

GOD DID                                                       DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE,  

JAY-Z , JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY 

JUST WANNA ROCK                                     LIL UZI VERT 

PLAYERS                                                        COI LERAY 

PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN                       LATTO FEAT. CARDI B 

RICH FLEX                                                      DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE 

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD                   BURNA BOY FEAT. 21 SAVAGE 

TOMORROW 2                                              GLORILLA & CARDI B 

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR 

ANYWAYS, LIFE’S GREAT…                           GLORILLA 

COI                                                                COI LERAY 

GOD DID                                                       DJ KHALED 

HER LOSS                                                       DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE 

HEROES & VILLAINS                                      METRO BOOMIN 

JACKMAN.                                                    JACK HARLOW 

PINK TAPE                                                      LIL UZI VERT 

TRAUMAZINE                                                 MEGAN THEE STALLION 

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

21 SAVAGE 

BURNA BOY 

CARDI B 

DRAKE 

GLORILLA 

J. COLE 

KENDRICK LAMAR 

LIL UZI VERT 

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR 

ATL JACOB 

DJ KHALED 

DR. DRE 

HIT-BOY 

HITMAKA 

KAYTRANADA 

LONDON ON DA TRACK 

METRO BOOMIN 

THE ALCHEMIST 

BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST 

ARMANI WHITE 

CENTRAL CEE 

DOECHII 

FINESSE2TYMES 

ICE SPICE 

KALIII 

LOLA BROOKE 

SEXYY REDD 

DJ OF THE YEAR 

CHASE B 

D-NICE 

DJ CASSIDY 

DJ CLARK KENT 

DJ DRAMA 

DJ JAZZY JEFF 

DJ KHALED 

KAYTRANADA 

METRO BOOMIN 

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM 

ALL HIP HOP 

CARESHA PLEASE 

DRINK CHAMPS 

HIPHOP DX 

MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME 

RAP CAVIAR 

THE BREAKFAST CLUB 

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST 

XXL 

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR 

21 SAVAGE 

50 CENT 

BURNA BOY 

CARDI B 

CARESHA 

DJ KHALED 

DRAKE 

JAY-Z 

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE 

21 SAVAGE                                                   CREEPIN’  (METRO BOOMIN FEAT. THE 

           WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE) 

21 SAVAGE                                                   PEACHES & EGGPLANTS (YOUNG NUDY FEAT.

                                                                       21 SAVAGE) 

ANDRÉ 3000                                                  SCIENTISTS &  ENGINEERS (KILLER MIKE &

                                                                       ANDRÉ 3000 FEAT. FUTURE & ERYN ALLEN  

 KANE) 

CARDI B                                                         TOMORROW 2 (GLORILLA & CARDI B) 

CARDI B                                                         PUT IT ON DA FLOOR AGAIN (LATTO FEAT.

                                                                        CARDI B) 

DRAKE                                                       OH U WENT (YOUNG THUG FEAT. DRAKE) 

J. COLE                                                          ALL MY LIFE (LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE) 

JAY-Z                                                              GOD DID (DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS,
                                                                        LIL WAYNE, JAY-Z , JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY) 

IMPACT TRACK 

30                                                                   NAS 

ALL MY LIFE                                                   LIL DURK FEAT. J. COLE 

ANXIETY                                                         MEGAN THEE STALLION 

CAN’T WIN FOR NOTHING                           SYMBA 

CHAMPIONS                                                 NLE CHOPPA 

GOD DID                                                       DJ KHALED FEAT. RICK ROSS, LIL WAYNE,JAY-Z  

,JOHN LEGEND & FRIDAYY 

SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS                              KILLER MIKE & ANDRÉ 3000 FEAT. FUTURE &  

ERYN ALLEN KANE 

THERAPY PT. 2                                               ROBERT GLASPER FEAT. MAC MILLER 

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW 

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA) 

BLACK SHERIF (GHANA) 

CENTRAL CEE (UK) 

GAZO (FRANCE) 

J HUS (UK) 

K.O (SOUTH AFRICA) 

MAJOR RD (BRAZIL) 

NINHO (FRANCE) 

SAMPA THE GREAT (ZAMBIA) 

TASHA & TRACIE (BRAZIL) 

The organisers urged fans to start voting for DJ of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Best Hip Hop platform categories starting Wednesday, September 13 at https://www.bet.com/votehha23  

The public has also been urged to check “BET Hip Hop Awards” information, including the latest news and updates, visit bet.com/hiphopawards

“Join the conversation on social media by logging on to multiple BET social media platforms: On Twitter by using the hashtag #HipHopAwards; follow us @HipHopAwards and @BET On Facebook by liking the fan page at facebook.com/HipHopAwards” the statement added..

