EFCC taskforce arrests 34 suspected currency speculators

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission attached to the Taskforce on Currency Mutilation, Dollarization of the Economy and Forex Malpractice have arrested 34 suspected currency speculators for alleged foreign exchange fraud.

They were arrested on Friday in a sting operation following credible intelligence about illegal sales of dollars.

This was in the Wuse Zone 4 area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The suspects are: Usman Mohammed, Abdullahi Nasir, Abubakar Saleh, Mohammed Kabir Ibrahim, Abubakar Ghadafi, Muktar Usman, Umar Abubakar Abba, Yakubu Sani, Aminu Abubakar, Muhammed Suleman Abara, Yusuf Tahir, Usman Lawal, Usman Lawal, Usman Umar, Amina Garba Rola, Muhammed Aliyu, Murtala Haruna and Sani Mohammed.

Others are Umar Farouk, Muhammed Sagiuru, Aminu Salisu, Lawal Bello, Munzali Hashim, Jamilu Suleiman, Mustapha Umar, Mubarak Tanimu, Adamu Garba, Mohammed Usman, Bello Musa, Saleh Mohammed Naseer, Zaharadeen Yau, Musa Umaru Adamu, Usman Machido and Abdulaziz Abubakar Abba.

Their arrest came on the heels of the EFCC’s consistent efforts to sanitise and stabilise the foreign exchange market, a statement by the anti-graft agency said on Friday.

The statement added they will soon be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.