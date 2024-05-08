2027: Tinubu’s appointees who wish him dead behind ordeals of El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello — APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Jesutega Onokpasa, has alleged that certain appointees of President Bola Tinubu are plotting to succeed him before the end of his tenure.

The APC chieftain, in a viral video, also said that the same set of people are wishing that Tinubu will not make it to 2027.

The lawyer and member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu lamented the alleged hypocrisy, pull him down mentality and anti-party activities going on in the governing party.

He then laid curses on those he accused of wishing Tinubu dead: “If they don’t repent, Asiwaju will attend their funeral.”

Onokpasa, in the video where he addressed party members, said the ongoing drama around the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s allegations against former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and the continued attack on a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, were plots mapped out by these individuals to achieve their plans.

Also Read:

Expressing concern over ill treatments, selective prosecution and hounding meted out on some prominent chieftains of the party since the emergence of Tinubu, he said the particular appointees were also behind the move to unseat Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC.

He said: “You drive Rufai away, you start hounding Ganduje, although there are other things involved, you start attacking Yahaya Bello.

“What did you do?

“You don’t have a mandate my friend.

“You are just an appointee.

“You think we don’t know what is going on?

“Listen, Asiwaju is a child of God.

“Asiwaju will rule this country for eight complete years.

“There is nothing anybody can do about that.

“He will rule these first four years, he will perform, Nigerians, again, will vote for him and next time around, we will win a majority of the total votes cast.

“So, all these satanic plans, plotting that our President will not make it to 2027, you are wasting your time.

Get that through your head.

“Of recent concern to me is the case of my younger brother, His Excellency, the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

“In this party, we have had our brother, the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, basically chased out of our party despite what he did for us to make us win.

“Now, it is Yahaya Bello.

“A few weeks or months ago, it was our National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, that was basically almost being chased from our party.

“Listen, we cannot tolerate such nonsense in a party.

“Let everybody in this party come to his senses.

“We know how we won the election.

“We won the election because of the grace of God, because the grace of God is upon our President, Asiwaju.

“We won the election with the lowest margin.

“This our government has the lowest margin since 1999. We won with less than 40 per cent of the votes. In every other election, someone had won with 50 per cent of the votes.

“Everybody that contributed to our victory is important to me because I am a fanatical BATist.

“This is the way I see Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Bola Tinubu is a child of grace.

“The way I see it, God wants Bola Tinubu to be our president and we need him to be our president for eight years.

“What we should all square up to right now is a question of, there is no need to beat about the bush.

“There are people in our party who don’t believe in our President.

“For whatever reason they feel, I don’t know where they went to, that’s their headache.

“Even after that eight years, he (Tinubu) will become an elder statesman for many years after that and none of you, all of you doing this rubbish, if you don’t repent, Asiwaju will attend all of your funerals.

“I am the one that is saying it.

“I will like to share a story with you.

“There was this young man in Delta State where I come from.

“He had the guts to come to me and he said, uncle, this man, Bola Tinubu, that you are supporting is going to die before the election.

“And I told him: Are you the God that created him?

“Do you know what happened?

“May his soul rest in peace.

“He died before Bola Tinubu won election.

“There are people in this party who don’t believe in Asiwaju.

“They never believed that Asiwaju can make it to 2027.

“Do you know what?

“All these people, if they don’t repent, Asiwaju will attend all of their funerals.

“They are mad.

“They don’t have a mandate.

“It is Asiwaju we voted for.

“It is Asiwaju that has the mandate.

“It is Asiwaju who is the president.

“And we need Asiwaju to run complete eight years to finally make this country the pride of the black race.”

On the Bello-EFCC controversy, Onokpasa said it was for the court to decide, stating: “Nobody is supporting corruption.

“However, we fight corruption according to law and you will not have a personal indifference with somebody and then you use the instrumentality of office to torment that person.

“We will not tolerate that in this party.

“We must not.”

Onokpasa also lambasted a particular appointee that he portrayed to be high-handed, alleging that the appointee funded an opposition member against the APC candidate, Usman Ododo, during the Kogi State governorship election.

He said: “I mean, can you imagine the nonsense.

“You sponsored somebody who left our party, he used to be a member of our party committee, you claim to be a member of our party, you now sponsor him against our own candidate, Usman Ododo, you give him money, he lost, we defeated him.

“Sorry!

“Then, you say his lawyer, my learned friend, Jibril Okutepa, he is the one that you now brief to torment Yahaya Bello?

“I am very proud of Yahaya Bello.

“Yahaya Bello helped Asiwaju to win the election.

“Anybody who helped Asiwaju to win the election is my brother.

“He is my father’s son that my mother gave birth to.

“I don’t owe you any apology.

“Who are you?

“Nonsense!

“You will turn all of us to cowards?”