Anglican priest calls for support for indigent students

The Archdeacon of Agege and Vicar of Christ Church Anglican, Elere-Agege, Lagos State, the Venerable Tunde Owoyele, has called on other societies in the church to emulate the philanthropic gesture of Christ Morning Society, Lagos State Chapter by helping the needy and indigent members of their societies.

He made the call while presenting cheques to some children of the society’s members in support of their education.

Owoyele said: “It gladdens my heart to present these cheques as educational grants by the society.

“I strongly call on other societies in the church to emulate this gesture to the children of members.”

The educational grants, according to Owoyele, will go a long way in ameliorating the hardship often experienced by students in achieving their goals.

Also Read:

It is indeed a noble cause that must be emulated by all, Owoyele said.

In his remark, the Chapter President of the Society, Star Segun Sobowale, said the first phase of educational grants to some children of the society is one of the laudable projects before them, promising that the scheme will be implemented in phases.

Some of the students that benefited from the scheme included Munirudeen Samod Ishola of St. Johns Anglican Church, Satellite Town, Lagos, and Oba David Chilem of Christ the King Church, CKC, Pedro, Lagos.

According to Sobowale, the next phase will capture many churches in the next few months.