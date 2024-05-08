Naira slides by 4.6% against dollar at official market

The Naira on Tuesday depreciated at the official market, trading at N1,416.57 to the dollar.

The performance of the naira was contained in data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange.

The platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market.

IT showed that the Naira lost N62.36.

This represents a 4.60 percent loss when compared to the previous trading date on Monday when it exchanged at N1,354.21 to a dollar.

The total daily turnover increased to $160.77 on Tuesday, up from $84.83 million recorded on Monday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s window, the Naira traded between N1,445 and N1,301 against the dollar.