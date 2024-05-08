Osun Amotekun arrests ex-convict, one other

The Osun State Amotekun Corps has arrested an ex-convict, Yekini Sulikaleni, 30, and Toheeb Yekini, 35, for allegedly breaking into a shop at Oje Oniyan area in Iwo town, Iwo Local Government area of the state.

Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun Amotekun Commander, made this known in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

Adewinmbi said the suspects were arrested at about 11:30am on Tuesday.

He said: “The suspects were arrested after the operatives of Amotekun Iwo Command received a distress call around 11.30a.m about their operation.

“Our operatives swung into action immediately and apprehended the suspects on-the-spot.”

He said the suspects, during interrogation, confessed to the crime and that it was not their first time committing such a crime.

He said one of the suspects, Yekini Sulikaleni, equally added that he was a convict and had been sent to prison for the same act in the past.

Adewinmbi said the suspects have been handed over to the police for further interrogation and prosecution.

The Amotekun commander urged residents to always assist security agencies with useful information to help them tackle crime and security threat in the state.