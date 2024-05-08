Ekiti university expels students for bullying colleague

Two students of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State have been expelled for bullying their colleague.

This was made known by the school’s Public Relations Officer, Temitope Akinbisoye, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Akinbisoye said a disturbing viral video on social media platforms showed “one Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old 100L Mass Communication student beating her colleague identified as Miss Gloria Ajayi, a 100L Mass Communication student, in a private hostel outside the University campus.

“The university authorities condemn in strong terms, any form of violence or misconduct in our university or by any of our constituents.

“Such behaviour is entirely inconsistent with the values we uphold and the standards of respect and dignity that we expect from all members of our university.

Also Read:

“In accordance with our institution’s policies and extant regulations, the affected students appeared before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its emergency meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024.”

Akinbisoye said the management of the school accepted the report and recommendations of the SDC and therefore expelled Bolaji “who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her having found her guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath”.

He said another student, simply identified as Osaro, “who provided the stick with which Ajayi was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently expelled with immediate effect.

“Miss Mistura Adejuwon and Miss Precious Olanrewaju, who gleefully recorded the video and posted it on social media were warned and advised to always report such incident to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the University rather than escalating it on social media.

“Mr Olawale Ajewole, a 200L Mass Communication student, “was exonerated for making efforts to lock Miss Ajayi inside a room to prevent further beating.”

Akinbisoye disclosed that the committee and the university authorities exonerated Ajayi, “who was seen being beaten in the viral video but did not retaliate or engage in fisticuffs with her tormentors”.