Duke, Murray-Bruce visit site of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway + Photos

A former representative of Bayelsa North Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce, and a former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, have visited a part of the site of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Murray-Bruce, a mediapreneur, revealed the development in a past he shared on his X handle with photographs.

In the post on Tuesday, he wrote: “Today, I visited the Lagos-Calabar coastal road construction site with my good friend, the former governor of Cross River State, H.E Donald Duke.

“The project is truly magnificent and unlike any other.

“Upon completion, it will undoubtedly be recognized as one of the greatest infrastructure wonders of our time.”