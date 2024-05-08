Tinubu returns to Nigeria today — Presidency

The Presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu and his aides will return to Nigeria today (Wednesday) from Europe.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on Tuesday.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu left Nigeria on April 22, 2024 for a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and to attend a special edition of the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia.

However, after the Forum in Saudi Arabia, there has been no information about the whereabouts of the President.

But Onanuga on Tuesday on his X handle tweeted: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow (today) from Europe.”