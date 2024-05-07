Film Piracy: Actor Femi Adebayo wins case against radio station

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, has expressed worry over increasing cases of film piracy in the country.

He narrated his ordeal and how he recently came out victorious in his fight against piracy on one of his movies.

He noted in a post on his Instagram page that the dividend of the business of filmmaking had not been maximised due to the illegal activities of movie pirates.

Adebayo said: “The Nigerian film industry has experienced exponential growth over the years, but we haven’t been able to maximise the true dividends of this business because of dare devil pirates who benefit where they didn’t sow.

“This is a major reason why investors find it hard to commit their funds to filmmakers.

“However, through persistence and the use of the legal framework covering intellectual property, we can bring their activities to a gradual halt.

“Several times, I have been a victim of movie pirates and I never spared them.

“I recently concluded a legal battle with a notable media company that owns a big radio station and also engages in Youtube content distribution.

“During the cinema run of ‘Survival of Jelili’ in 2019, my movie was gathering good numbers at that time.

“They decided to use my movie poster and title to promote a movie on their platform, thereby deceiving fans and diverting revenue accrued to me.

“It took 3 years, but my trust in the legal and justice system remained unwavering.

“With the dedication of our legal team, Bola Adebowale & Co Legal Practitioners, who are seasoned professionals with wealth of experience in handling such cases.

“They presented undeniable evidence, put up a strong argument, and took the case to trial.

“Their promptness, efficiency, and attention to detail played a huge part in the direction of the case.

“We won and were awarded a total of Twenty Five Million Naira.

“This isn’t just my win as a filmmaker and content producer but a win for all of Nollywood.”

According to Adebayo, filmmakers must be ready to fight intellectual property theft and piracy at all levels.

“Every win brings us closer to protecting and getting the true economic value of our works,” he said.