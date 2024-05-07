Cannes Lions: Dentsu Nigeria’s Group Creative Director named Juror in film category

The Group Creative Director of Dentsu Creative Nigeria, Sola Mosuro, has been named as a juror for the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity award in the Film Craft category.

Cannes announced on its website that Shola alongside other distinguished global creative minds would evaluate entries in the film craft category.

This was made public in a statement by Dentsu Nigeria’s Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Sodiq Oyeleke, on Tuesday.

The Chief Executive Officer of MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria, Emeka Chris Okeke, described Sola’s selection as a testament to Sola’s exceptional talent, dedication, and innovative approach to storytelling through film.

“The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is one of the advertising and creative industries’ most prestigious awards. A nomination at the Cannes Lions is a significant achievement, and we are incredibly honoured to have Sola Mosuro being recognised as a Juror on this global stage.

“This is a tremendous honour for Sola Mosuro and Dentsu Creative Nigeria; and a testament to their consistent record of producing award-winning creative works. His participation on the Cannes Lions jury panel will undoubtedly be a valuable asset to the festival.”

On her part, the Managing Director of Dentsu Creative Nigeria, Funke Adekola, said Sola’s selection solidified the agency’s position as a global creative force with a long history of success in the advertising industry.

“This is another proof to show that Dentsu Creative Nigeria is a true creative powerhouse, and this nomination is a reflection of the exceptional talent we have at Dentsu Creative Nigeria. We are confident that Sola will continue to achieve great things in the years to come,” she added.

Expressing delight at his selection, Sola said, “This is a fantastic opportunity to engage with some of the most inspiring creative minds in the industry and to help celebrate the power of creativity to drive positive change.”

Sola Mosuro is a highly respected Creative Director in the Nigerian advertising industry, known for his award-winning works and empathetic approach to campaigns. He has over 12 years of experience across seven leading Nigerian advertising agencies.