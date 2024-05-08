Ondo 2024: Jimoh Ibrahim heads to court over APC primaries

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, one of the aspirants in the April 24, 2024 governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, says he is heading to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

The representative of Ondo South Senatorial District revealed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

He alleged that the election was marred by irregularities, adding that it was manipulated to favour the winner.

Ibrahim described the election as a massive electoral fraud that should not be allowed to stand in the interest of internal party democracy

He alleged that the election was manipulated in all wards and Local Government Areas across the state.

He said the report of the Independent National Electoral Commission “on the election showed that election did not hold in 159 out of 203 wards and 15 out of 18 LGAs in the state”.

Ibrahim said that his litigation was initiated within the time frame prescribed by relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and would be sustained up to the Supreme Court.

He said: “Two clear prayers are being sought for in the court as far as Ondo APC governorship primary election is concerned.

“The two prayers are (i): that the sham carried out on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 should be cancelled for fresh one to be conducted, and (ii): for delisting of APC from ballot in the November 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo State.”

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerged winner of the primaries after scoring 48,569 votes to beat other aspirants in the race.