Why I relocated to United States – Doris Simeon

Nigeria’s Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, has revealed why she decided to relocate to the United States of America, abandoning her blossoming career in Nigeria.

The actress, who is more popular in the Yoruba film genre, made this non in an interview with her colleague, Kunle Afod.

Simeon, who left Nigeria in 2018, said: “As many people know, my child and his father reside in America, and that’s one of the reasons I decided to relocate here.

“I left Nigeria in 2018 and I have not returned since then.

“I miss Nigeria a lot.

“The things I miss most especially are the roadside food vendors.

“Things like roasted yam, roasted corn, food that they hawk.

“I miss my family and friends and I also miss being on set, especially when I see actors and actresses sharing behind-the-scenes moments on their social media platforms.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Simeon was married to Daniel Ademinokan, who she met on set.

They have one son, David.

However, the couple later divorced, with Ademinokan marrying another actress, Stella Damasus.