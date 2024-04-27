I prefer a rich cheating partner to a broke faithful man — BB Naija housemate

A former housemate of Big Brother Titans, Yvonne Godswill, has said she would prefer a rich partner who is cheating on her than a faithful one that is broke.
The former housemate made this known during an interview on the “Big Friday Show With Tacha” on Cool FM, Lagos.
Godswill said: “I prefer dating a rich man that cheats on me to a faithful broke man.
“Men are the same.
“You see that money, you can never take money out of a relationship.
“I’m not saying it’s okay to cheat.
“Please, don’t cheat on me.
“You know the worst thing?
“When a broke man now cheats on you, it’s like double suffering.
“So, I would rather stick to a rich guy that would apologise and keep it moving.
“But when the disrespect gets too much because I hate disrespect, especially when it’s on a public platform – I’m very big on respect – so if you disrespect me, I’m going to walk away.”