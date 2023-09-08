PANDEF to Obi, Atiku’s lawyers: You didn’t do a good job, apologise

The Pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum has told the lawyers of the candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, that they should apologise to both men as they did not do a good job at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

PANDEF spoke a day after the court dismissed the petitions of both Abubakar and Obi in its judgement in Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Ken Robinson, who spoke on the development, said: “We followed the extensive judgment that lasted for about 11 hours and it was elaborate.

“The Justices of the Court of Appeal made exclusive explanations and detailed ruling on the matter.

“For an ordinary man who is not a lawyer, what we saw and witnessed yesterday seems to be sound and the statements that the judges made were explicit that even the ordinary man will understand that the petitioners did not do a good job.

“Of course, there is room for appeal by those who are dissatisfied with the judgement of the tribunal.

“With what we witnessed yesterday, without being preemptive, it was an exclusive judgment and the facts of the matter were very clear.

“I think the judges did a good job.

“With due respect to the learned lawyers, who handled those petitions, perhaps they need to apologise to their masters and principals who gave them those jobs.

“From what we witnessed yesterday, they did not do a good job.

“People will express emotions, but the court does not look at the emotion, but evidence brought before it.

“For us, we will appeal to those who are dissatisfied with the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to explore the avenue of appeal.

“In the interest Nigeria, National Unity and Peace and overall interest of the development of this country and our democracy, nobody should take laws into their hands.

“Nobody should even castigate or go into name calling of the judiciary.

“They have done their job very transparently as it should be done.

“For us in PANDEF, we will call all those who are dissatisfied to explore the avenue of appeal and avoid making statements that will heat up the polity.”