Petrol: Again, NNPCL cautions against panic buying

As the nationwide supply and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, continue to improve, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has once again called on motorists to shun panic buying of the product.
The company gave the warning in a statement by the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, Olufemi Soneye in Abuja on Tuesday
In filling stations monitored across several states, including Lagos and the FCT, the queues have since thinned out, a development that will keep improving daily in other states.
The company stated that at the moment, it has over 1.5 billion litres stock of PMS, which is equivalent to over 30 days sufficiency.
The NNPC Ltd is also collaborating with relevant downstream agencies, such as the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), labour unions in the sector and security operatives to address hoarding and other unwholesome practices.