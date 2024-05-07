Senator Shuaib Salisu to deliver 2024 reunion lecture of UNIFEMGA in Ile-Ife

The stage is set for a transformative discourse as Senator Shuaib Afolabi Salisu (SAS), representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, is slated to deliver the keynote address at the 2024 annual national reunion conference of the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, will take place at the prestigious Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

In a statement by Alhaji Mohammed Buari, Chairman of the Planning Committee, and Alhaji Shamsudeen Adenopo, Public Relations Officer, Salisu will speak on “Changing Nigeria’s consumption-based economy to a service and production-based economy,’’.

The statement added that the three-day conference, running from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19, 2024, promises a rich array of activities aimed at fostering intellectual discourse, networking, and community engagement.

Buari said that the event will be graced by the Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, who is the Royal Father of the day,.

Also Read:

The Chairman of the occasion is Dr Ahmed Tunde Popoola, Managing Director of CRC Credit Bureau Limited, while Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, the Host Vice-Chancellor, will ensure a seamless event.

Others expected at the reunion include Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), three Vice-Chancellors of University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), Prof. Musa Aibinu of Summit University Offa and Prof. Akeem Lasisi of Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHSI), Ila Orangun, among others.

The conference will kick off with a networking dinner on Friday, May 17, to be hosted by Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, BOT Chairman of UNIFEMGA, and Pro-Chancellor of Summit University, Offa after a courtesy call on the vice chancellor of the institution and Special Jumat Service.

Other slated events include the “UNIFEMGA INVESTORS’ FORUM,” modelled after the popular TV show “Dragons’ Den,” offering entrepreneurs a platform to pitch their businesses to potential investors.

The reunion activities will also include the commissioning of UNIFEMGA National Secretariat, a welcome reception for all delegates, the presentation of scholarship grants, keep-fit exercises, and novelty matches.

Reflecting on the significance of this reunion, Alhaji Abdulfattah Olanlege, UNIFEMGA National President, noted its alignment with the conclusion of his tenure, expressing optimism for the incoming Executive.

With over 300 delegates, including those from the Diaspora, already registered, the 2024 National reunion conference promises to be a gathering of minds committed to progress and unity.