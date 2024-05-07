National Assembly will seek autonomy to handle its projects – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has raised concern over the recently renovated Chambers saying the National Assembly will seek autonomy to handle its project.

Akpabio made this known following the observation raised by Senator Ali Ndume at the plenary session on Tuesday.

During the plenary session, Senator Ndume raised the issues through Order 42 of the Senate Standing rules. He said what is supposed to be a Chamber has been turned into a conference hall which is not acceptable.

“Mr President, I rise to make disturbing observations on this supposedly renovated chamber through order 42 that deals with personal privileges.

“Since day one, precisely last week Tuesday when we moved into this Chamber that is supposed to have been renovated, there have been complaints here and there.

“First was on sitting arrangements, followed by echoing of voices by microphones that are even not audible. No voting device, required facilities not yet provided.

“We need to correct all these anomalies for the hallowed chamber to be what it is supposed to be”, he said.

Speaking on Senator Ndume’s observations, Akpabio, in his response, said the observations were well noted and the point of order upheld.

He however explained to Ndume that complaints on sitting arrangements among Senators had been sorted out 99.9% just as he reminded him that the contract for the renovation work was not done by the 10th National Assembly.

“This is not our contract and not even the National Assembly contract but that of the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA), the landlord of the National Assembly Complex.

“Observations on inadequacies in the renovated chamber are welcome from time to time for required perfection but what we should be aiming at in the long run, is for us, as federal lawmakers, to have proper autonomy on the National Assembly Complex and not continue as tenants of FCDA,” he said.