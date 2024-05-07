2024 Hajj: NAHCON lauds Kebbi Pilgrims Board’s preparation for operations flag-off 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has commended the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board for making adequate preparation towards a successful flag-off of Hajj operations.

This is contained in a press statement on Tuesday by Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor.

While speaking during a visit to the state to ascertain the level of preparation, the NAHCON Commissioner in-charge of North-West, Sheik Muhammad Bin Usman, expressed appreciation on what he saw on ground.

Bin Usman, who was received by the Chairman, Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, said the level of preparation so far “is commendable” and urged the board to sustain the tempo to pave way for a successful Hajj operation.

The Commissioner inspected the plane filling station alongside other facilities, where he expressed satisfaction with the facilities on ground.

Responding, the State Pilgrims Board Chairman thanked Bin Usman for the visit and assured him of the board’s readiness to ensure a hitch-free flag-off as well as a successful Hajj operation.

Recall that NAHCON had fixed next week Wednesday, May 15, 2024, for the flag-off of the exercise, at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport Birnin Kebbi, the State’s capital.