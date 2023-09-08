We’re ready to commence massive metering – EKEDC

Eko Electricity Distribution Company has reassured its customers of its readiness to begin a large-scale metering initiative for prepaid meters within the company’s network areas.

Dr. Tinuade Sanda, Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC, gave the assurance at a customer engagement forum on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that customers at the forum were drawn from Lagos Island, Idumagbo, Ajele, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

Sanda, represented by Rekhiat Momoh, Chief Commercial Officer, EKEDC, said the company was confident of installing over 50,000 prepaid meter before the end of the year.

According to her, EKEDC is aiming to install over 150,000 meters throughout the year and has already installed for over 475,000 customers within its network.

She mentioned that during the month, the company would hold meetings with the Meter Assess Providers to discuss the resumption of metering for pending stock.

The company temporarily halted metering, but Sanda noted that there was plans to resume based on the information provided by the MAPs.

Addressing the increase in meter prices, Sanda explained that customers were supportive of the price increase as it reflected the current economic situation of the country.

She noted that the company had not been able to meter customers recently, but with the new price, they would start rolling out meters promptly.

Sanda confirmed that the price of meters had increased by 40 percent for single-phase meters and 31 percent for three-phase meters.

“It is obvious that the customers are happy based on their responses at today’s customers consultative forum,” she added.

Sanda, therefore, said that customers who had already made payments before the increase would be given priority without any additional charges.

She added: “We have about 8,000 customers that have paid for meters and are awaiting installation.

“Those are the first to start our metering process before anyone.”

The EKEDC’s helmsman said that all obsolete equipment had been upgraded to meet up the current system, adding that over 150 transformers had also been replaced within the year.

She said that the management had been addressing all underground cable, adding that those areas affected by it would be resolved soonest.

On revenue generation recovery, Sanda said that in the last three years, the company had been recording an average payment collection of 82 percent while about 18 per cent losses was recorded under the period reviewed.

Sanda warned its customers to desist from engaging in illegal connection to avoid facing the full wrath of the law.

The EKEDC boss said it cost the company a huge amount to replace vandalised equipment and meters damaged by customers in a bid to bypass the meters.

Alhaji AbdulLatif Muse, Executive Secretary, Victoria Island and Ikoyi Security and Environment Trust, commended the disco on effective service delivery.

Muse appealed to customers within the network to embrace the metering process to reduce estimated billing.

Muse, while advising electricity customers to assist the company in arresting equipment vandals, appealed to the EKEDC management to activate its innovative network solution, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition-Distribution Management System (SCADA-DMS) Centre.

This, he said, would help the DisCo to enable it promptly and more efficiently monitor all activities on the network and resolve issues detected on time.

Also, lsmail Subair, Vice Chairman, Lagos Island Community, lauded Eko DisCo for prompt response to faults and effective service delivery within its network.

Subair urged customers to embrace peaceful dialogue in addressing issues affecting them rather than being violent.