NSCDC clamps down on illegal car lubricant production firm in Oyo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has shut down an unregistered company for producing adulterated car lubricants in Oyo State.

The NSCDC’s National Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, said this is in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Afolabi said the sealing of the production site was carried out by the NSCDC Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad following an intelligence tip-off.

He said the squad was informed of the operations of an illegal auto lubricants manufacturing company that specialised in massive production of fake Automated Transmission Fluid.

He said: “The production location is very remote and deceptive because the so called company was located inside a residential house, which does not meet the industrial standard.

“This is where the production, packaging and sales as established brand lubricants to unsuspecting oil users takes place.”

According to the statement, one suspect who claimed to be the company’s manager was arrested at the point of interception, while efforts are ongoing to track down other accomplices who are now at large.

The Corps spokesman said over 2500, one litre container of adulterated ATF oil, metal drums used for storage were impounded.

Afolabi added: “Also impounded were adulterated grease oil, large quantity of chemicals used in the production of the adulterated oil, five industrial machines, amongst other items.

“Samples of all the recovered exhibits mentioned above have also been taken and would be referred to the relevant agencies for further professional analysis.”

The spokesman added that the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, had ordered the immediate closure of the company and that the suspect be taken into custody for further interrogation and investigation.