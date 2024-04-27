Nollywood actresses make the best wives – Uche Ogbodo

A Nollywood star, Uche Ogbodo, has said that her co-actresses make the best wives.

She said this in an Instagram post where she urged those in the industry to marry themselves rather than looking outside.

Ogbodo wrote: “My advice to Nollywood actors or actresses looking for a life partner.

“Look within the industry, husband full there, wife full.

“Marry yourselves.

“Your fellow actor understands you and your job better than an outsider.

“Besides Nollywood actresses make the best wives.

“Argue with yourself if you no gree.”