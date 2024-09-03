BBNaija: No eviction for Week 6, first individual HoH emerges

There will be no eviction in Week 6 of the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” Season 9.

The announcement, which came as a surprise to the housemates and audience, was announced by Biggie on Monday.

The announcement also came on the heels of another surprise when Biggie revealed on Sunday the dissolution of the pairing of the housemates.

Now all housemates are to individually take responsibilities for their actions and tasks.

They are also going to be evicted one at a time and not in pairs.

Also on Monday, Onyeka emerged victorious in the weekly HoH challenge.

She concluded her four hurdles ahead of other housemates.

This grants Onyeka immunity from being nominated for eviction.

