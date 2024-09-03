Actor apologises to club after indefinite suspension

Abimbola Kazeem, a Nigerian actor popularly known as Jigan Babaoja, apologised to the African Men Entertainment Kings club after he was suspended for violating its rules.

The prominent Nollywood actor offered the apology to the club on Monday in a post he released on his Instagram page.

Kazeem said: “To the office of the mayor & disciplinary committee. Fellow members of AFRIMEK, esteemed leaders, and honoured guests, I stand before you today with a heavy heart, acknowledging my actions that have compromised the very principles our club holds dear. As one of the architects of our law prohibiting physical altercations within and outside the club, I am deeply remorseful for my recent breach of this sacred tenet.

“AFRIMEK’s foundation is built on love, unity, and the betterment of our brothers. Our club’s teachings emphasize the importance of self-reflection, anger management, and peaceful resolution of conflicts. I have fallen short of these ideals, and for that, I am truly sorry.

Also Read:

“I understand that my actions have let you all down, and I accept full responsibility for my mistake. I humbly request forgiveness from each and every one of you. I also ask that my fans and family extend their apologies to the club on my behalf, as I work to regain the trust and respect of our community.

“I commit to making amends, seeking guidance, and rededicating myself to the principles of AFRIMEK. I will strive to be a better example, supporting our mission to foster a harmonious and supportive environment for all members.

“Thank you for your understanding, and may we continue to grow stronger together. Yours Truly Abimbola Kazeem @afrimektv.”

Post Views: 18