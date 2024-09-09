APC chieftain to Tinubu: I use N20,000 worth of power daily

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu over the high cost of power.

The ex-Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage and Water Resources made this known on his Facebook page.

In the post over the weekend, Igbokwe said he spends N20,000 daily in his office in Surulere area of Lagos State, which falls under Band A.

The former General Manager of the Wharf Landing Fees Collecting Authority said his office has seven units of airconditioners.

He added that if care is not taken, the high tariff will kill businesses in Nigeria.

Igbokwe wrote: “PBAT, please look into the new electricity tariff in Nigeria.

“It will kill businesses if the government does not act as quickly as possible.

“I have a small office in Surulere with about 7 units of AC.

“We used to buy 300 plus units for N20,000.

“Yesterday we bought N20,000 worth of units and it lasted for just one day.

“They call it band A group.

“I pray that we review this.”

