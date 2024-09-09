Police probe death of student during protest over fuel price hike

The Kwara State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the death of a 21-year-old student of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola, during the protest against the increase in the pump price of petrol.

The Eagle Online recalls that the National Diploma 2 student died during the hike in the cost of petrol by students on Wednesday.

Ishola, who was studying Electrical/Electronics Engineering, was allegedly killed by the police in mysterious circumstances in the Fate area of Ilorin, the Kwara State Police Command.

Speaking on the incident in a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “The Kwara State Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola during this painful and trying time.

“We deeply sympathise with the family, friends, and all those affected by this unfortunate event which occurred on September 4, 2024.

“The loss of a loved one, especially in such circumstances, is a burden that no family should have to bear alone.

“Our thoughts are with you, and we pray for strength and comfort for everyone involved.

“The Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, assures the family that we stand with them in this difficult moment and are committed to seeking justice on behalf of the deceased.

“Following the incident, a thorough investigation has already commenced and actors and witnesses have been identified.

“The Kwara State Police Command is fully dedicated to uncovering the facts of the matter and ensuring that those responsible, are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

“We are working with care and diligence, as we understand the importance of providing clear answers to the family and community.

“Our commitment to transparency in this investigation is unwavering, and we pledge to conduct the process with the utmost integrity, leaving no room for doubt or compromise.

“While emotions may be high, we urge everyone to avoid actions that could hinder the investigation or disrupt public order.

“The Kwara State Police Command is mindful of its duty to serve and protect and we promise to keep the public informed of any new developments as the investigation progresses.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this sensitive time.”

