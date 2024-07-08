ADUN Lagos set for 12th biannual Awka Day 2024

The Awka Development Union, Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, the umbrella body of indigenes of the community in Lagos, has outlined a series of events to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Awka town in Anambra State at its 12th biannual Awka Day celebration.

The events lined for this year’s celebrations are weaved together with tradition, regality, and opulence.

Chief Francis Sequence Anagor, Chairman of Awka Day 2024 Planning Committee, said that the weeklong event will feature youth day, couples’ night and empowerment day for indigents of the community.

According to Anagor, the event will end on November 23 with a march past by all the villages as well as awards to some deserving members of the community.

He said: “Importantly, there will be live display of our blacksmithing craft.

“Like you are aware, blacksmithing products of Awka of different shapes adorn homes, offices and museums across the world especially in British and American museums.

“All of these tell the story of the Awka man as the originator of blacksmithing trade across the world.

“The event is very important to us because it brings together seven Igbo groups sharing common blood lineage divided into two sections.

“Ifite Section, the senior section, comprises four groups, Ayom-na-Okpala, Nkwelle, Amachalla, and Ifite-Oka followed by Ezinator section, which consists of three groups, Amikwo, Ezi-Oka and Agulu. Each of these groups has a number of villages. All together, Awka comprises 33 villages.”

Anagor said that ADUN Lagos has been an agency through which innovations and development purposes are achieved for the community.

As an agent of social change, ADUN Lagos has demonstrated that, through collective action, it can improve on their material conditions of existence, mobilise against the out-group, and defend a common cause.

Awka is the capital of Anambra State and the region in ancient times was the site of the Nri Civilisation that produced the earliest documented bronze works in Sub-Saharan Africa around 800 AD.

Prior to the 20th century, Awka was famous for metal working.

Its blacksmiths were prized throughout the region for making farming implements, weapons and tools.

