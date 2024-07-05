Adeleke appoints new Chairman, Commander for Amotekun

Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of a new Chairman and a Commander for the Amotekun Corps in the state.

The spokesman of the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday.

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Wale Abbas, was named as the Chairman to replace General Bashir Adewinbi (retd), who was inherited from the last administration and whose tenure of office lapsed last month.

The new Commander of the Amotekun Corps in the state is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security, Hon. Isaac Adekunle Omoyele, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police and also a former Chief Security Officer to Adeleke.

Retired AIG Abass holds a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Lagos and a Master’s Degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the same university.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990 as a member of Course 16 Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and trained in the elite Police Academy, Kaduna.

He has served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force, including Unit Commander 16 Squadron Police Mobile Force, where he rose to become the Commander of the squadron.

He also served as Area Commander for Mubi, Adamawa State; Area Commander, Railway, Lagos State Railway Command; Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Delta State; and Commander, Area ‘C’ in Surulere, Lagos State.

He equally served as Deputy Commissioner Operations, Yobe State Police Command; Deputy Commissioner, SCID, Asaba, Delta State; Deputy Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command; and Deputy Commissioner, SCID, Oyo State Police Command.

He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police and posted to Benue State Command in 2022, where he served for a period of one year and four months before his deployment to Delta State as the 21st Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command.

He was later promoted into the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police before his retirement from service.

A retired Army Captain, Benedict Olusoji Akanni remains the Field Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps.

The appointments conveyed in letters by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, dated July 3, 2024, took immediate effect.

