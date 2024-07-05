Flood: 61-year-old electrocuted during rain in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has said that a yet-to-be identified 61-year-old man has lost his life after being electrocuted during flooding.
The Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the death in a post he shared on his X handle on Thursday.
Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, said the incident happened on Wednesday during a downpour in the Orile-Iganmu area of the state.
“During the rain yesterday in Orile-Iganmu, a 61-year old man, while wading through the floods, held on to a street light pole and sadly got electrocuted,” the spokesperson said.
The image maker urged the public to always stay safe.