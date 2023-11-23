50th episcopal anniversary: Pope, Mbah others pour encomiums on Bishop Gbuji 

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has charged Nigerians to emulate Emeritus Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Anthony Gbuji, for his services to humanity, adding that they should copy the bishop’s selflessness, hard work and sense of excellence, which he had exhibited over the years.

He made the commendation on Wednesday during a Holy Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish Emene, Enugu.

The mass was to mark the Episcopal Golden Anniversary of the 93-year-old bishop.

Mbah, while congratulating the nonagenarian clergy, said Enugu State was fortunate to have benefitted from Gbuji’s sacrificial and impactful journey as a priest and thanked the bishop for a lifelong dedication to duty and service.

He said: “Let me on behalf of the government and the good people of Enugu State join His Lordship, the Catholic Bishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga, to also express our profound gratitude and our heartfelt congratulations to the celebrant.

“We must continue to draw inspiration from the celebrant’s life and his sparkling episcopal accomplishments.

“The Church and humanity can never forget his Lordship’s immense contributions to the society.

“His lordship has never been selfish with the deep knowledge he has been privileged to gather.

“Taking advantage of his various postings, first as a teacher at the St. Paul’s Minor Seminary in Benin and subsequently as a Principal at St. Paul’s Grammar School, Ebu, Delta State, he imparted his knowledge in the younger ones.

“From Issele-Uku, His Lordship continued to blaze the trail through the Diocese of Enugu, where he, among many other things, laid the foundation for an initiative like the Godfrey Okoye University that is today one of the leading private universities in the country.

“Another example of His Lordship’s evident penchant for hard work is the New Evangelisation, which has gained him the sobriquet of the Father of New Evangelisation.

“So, on behalf of the government and people of Enugu State, I express deep appreciation for the pathfinding roles he has played throughout his life, and the effort he continues to make for the Church and the society at large.

“His legacies will continue to inspire us.”

In his goodwill message, Pope Francis described Gbuji as an outstandingly dedicated servant of God.

“We remember the profound magnanimity of his spiritual fervour, spirit of Evangelisation, active pastural solitude as well as zeal for the aforementioned diocese, his outstanding dedication to the clergy and people of God,” the Pope said.

In his homily, the Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Cardinal John Onayeikan, described Bishop Gbuji as “one, very dedicated to the building of both the Church and society, a social critique even in the military era”.

Onayeikan also said that the cleric was a rallying point for peaceful co-existence among priests, religious, and people of God.

In his remarks, Bishop Gbuji thanked the Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, clergies and people of Enugu, among others, for celebrating him, pledging to continue to give his best to the Church and the society.

The event was graced by many political and spiritual leaders, among them the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi; former Governors of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime and Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; seven Catholic Cardinals; and 20 bishops.

Bishop Gbuji, born on October 29, 1931, was ordained a priest on November 23, 1958 and Bishop in 1973.

The nonagenarian was the first Bishop of Issele-Uku Catholic Diocese in Delta State and moved to Enugu State Diocese in 1997, where he retired.