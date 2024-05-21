Tinubu’s one year in office: Committee releases programme

The Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on President Bola Tinubu’s First Anniversary has released the first phase of the activities lined up to mark the event.

The Eagle Online recalls that Asiwaju Tinubu was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2023 at The Eagle Square, Abuja.

Segun Imohiosen, Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, unveiled the programme in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Imohiosen said that the first anniversary schedule of events was expected to begin on May 22 with a World Press Conference aimed at projecting President Tinubu’s administration’s achievements and future plans.

He said that the World Press Conference would be held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja at 10am.

He added: “Following this, Sectoral Updates, focusing on each ministry’s specific accomplishments and goals, will continue until Friday, May 24.

“All briefing activities will be held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.”