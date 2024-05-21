Retired police officers pickett N’Assembly over unpaid pensions

Retired Police Officers of Nigeria under the contributory pension scheme, on Tuesday, reportedly stormed the National Assembly in Abuja, to protest several months of unpaid pensions.

According to reports, the retirees representing various state chapters lamented the severe hardships faced due to the failure of the National Pension Commission to pay their entitlements.

The protesters made a call to the Federal Government to remove them from the contributory pension scheme.

Eagle Online recalled that in September 2021, retired officers from 27 states stormed the National Assembly in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, demanding their pension payments.

They were seen displaying placards with messages such as ‘NPF pension defrauding police retirees, SOS,’ ‘Police officers are dying in penury under the contributory pension scheme,’ and ‘CPS is a death sentence against police!’