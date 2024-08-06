2024 NWFL championship gets host, kick-off date

The Nigeria Women Football League on Tuesday, announced Cross River State as the host of the 2023/2024 NWFL Championship.

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Modupe Shabi, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Shabi confirmed that the upcoming Championship, the league’s second division, will be held from Auguat 31 to September 8, 2024 in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

She said: “Building on the successes of the 2024 NWFL season calendar, this Championship follows the Premiership Super Six finals hosted by Bayelsa, where Edo Queens emerged as first-time winners in June.

“The draws and pre-match meetings will take place the day after the clubs arrive in Cross Rivers on Thursday, August 29.”

Shabi explained that participating clubs would be divided into four groups: A, B, C and D, with eight matches scheduled at two venues on Matchday One, August 31, and another eight games on Matchday Two, September 1.

She added: “September 2, will be a rest day, while Matchday Three will be held on September 3, featuring eight matches, followed by Matchday Four on September 4, with eight additional matches.

“September 5, will serve as the second rest day with football action expected to resume on September 6, for Matchday Five, followed by the third rest day on September 7.

“The final Matchday Six on September 8, will see four matches played simultaneously at two venues to determine promotion and relegation.”

Shabi said that over 17 registered clubs would compete in Cross River State for this year’s Championship.

She said the top two teams will be promoted to the NWFL Premiership, while two teams will be relegated to the third division of the women’s league in Nigeria.

