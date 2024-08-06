Nine protesters arrested for displaying Russian flags in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of nine protesters for allegedly displaying Russian flags in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Yusuf Lawal, made this known on Tuesday to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that the suspects were arrested in the Zannari Tamsu area of Gwange Ward, Maiduguri on August 5, 2024.

Lawal said the arrested persons were identified as Khalafi Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abubakar, Mohamed Ibrahim, and Abba Hassan, all residents of the Zannari Tamsu area.

He said: “Additionally, five more protesters were apprehended in the Bulumkutu area of Maiduguri, carrying Russian flags.

“The suspects, Bashir Ahmad, Musa Lawan, Abba Mallam, Habibu Auwal, and Inusa Abdullahi, were transferred to the Crack Squad for discreet investigation, and diligent prosecution.”

The Commissioner said that the situation of the protest had remained calm, adding that the police would continue to monitor and patrol the area to ensure public safety.

