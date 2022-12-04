2023: Tinubu ran abroad to dodge ARISE TV debate – PDP

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, traveled out of the country to evade the Arise TV Debate debate slated for Sunday.

The party made the allusion in a statement by the Spokesperson, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He said the handlers of the APC presidential candidate are not comfortable to put him before the cameras because of “his constant embarrassing gaffes that question his fitness for the office of the President of Nigeria”.

Ologbondiyan also said that the news dismissed by the APC Presidential Campaign Council on the planned relocation of Nigeria’s capital from Abuja to Lagos by Tinubu was true.

He said: “The plan to relocate the Federal Capital was conceptualized and propagated by the Tinubu campaign and only became hysterical as a result of the public ire against such atrocious plot to sequester the nation’s capital for his personal selfish interest.

“It is clear that the foreign trip embarked on by Asiwaju Tinubu was a deliberate plot to dodge the ARISE TV debate scheduled to hold tomorrow following fear that Nigerians will take him to task on the FCT relocation plot, alleged criminal indictments, perjury, forgery and inconsistencies in age, name, ancestry and education qualification.

“Moreover, the handlers of the APC Presidential Candidate are not comfortable to put him before the cameras because of his constant embarrassing gaffes that question his fitness for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“If Asiwaju Tinubu cannot face Nigerians as a candidate, because of his many baggage, he surely does not deserve their votes on February 25, 2023.

“Our campaign urges Nigerians not to relent for a moment in their continued support for Atiku until they elect him into office.”





