Yuletide: Police assure Kano residents of peaceful celebrations

The Commissioner of Police in Kano, Hussaini Gumel, has reassured his Command’s commitments toward the protection of lives and property during Christmas and New Year festivities in the State.

Gumel gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kano, on Friday.

He said the Command had deployed adequate personnel across the 44 local government areas of the State for the protection of lives and property.

“We have mapped out strategies that will ensure that the entire state is captured with our personnel.

“Manpower and logistics for patrol and surveillance have been deployed to give Christians and even other people of different faith a sense of true safety during and after the period,” he said.

Gumel said the Command was working in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure hitch-free celebrations.

While assuring that the safety of the residents is guaranteed, Gumel urged them to report suspicious movements or characters for proactive measures.

He said: “All we are asking from residents is credible information on movement of suspected characters for prompt security action.

“I wish everybody a happy Christmas and New year celebrations”.