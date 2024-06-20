Wizkid speaks on forthcoming Morayo album, says it’s very personal

Ahead of his debut at the Louis Vuitton runway show during Paris Fashion Week, Grammy-winning Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that his upcoming album ‘Morayo’ is personal.

According to a report on the Esquire UK website on Wednesday, Wizkid discussed details about his upcoming album and his relationship with Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director.

Wizkid stated that ‘Morayo’ which means ‘I see joy’, is an utmost respect to his late mum and says “I’ve named it my mum’s name.”

He added that, “It’s very important for people to know where the source of my magic comes from. I’m African, I’m Nigerian; that’s my blood, that’s my DNA.

“So, it’s important for me to push [Yoruba] out there – let people know about my culture. I like to know about everyone else’s culture, their way of life, and this is mine.”

Wizkid attributed his style influences to “TV and magazines,” as well as his upbringing alongside twelve sister

Wizkid and Pharrell Williams were likened for their optimistic perspectives and family-centric values.

Giving a remark about his children, Wizkid said, “I’m trying to raise champions. I instil that into their minds […] that God has put them here on purpose.”