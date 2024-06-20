WAEC to gradually eliminate use of paper in examinations — Official

The West African Examination Council in Nigeria says it would gradually eliminate the use of papers in the conduct of its examinations.

Dr Amos Dangut, Head of National Office, disclosed this on Thursday.

He said this after monitoring the conduct of the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in Abeokuta.

The WAEC boss, who was in the company of the Permanent Secretary, Ogun Ministry of Education, Mariam Oloko, explained that WAEC was planning to deploy electronic devices to various recognised examination centres across the country for the future conduct of WASSCE.

He said that the deployment of the devices would eliminate the current use of paper registration of candidates and detect all forms of malpractice in the centres.

“We are saying that in the future, we are going to give this provision where schools that have facilities to do computer-based testing will take the examination on the computer while those that are not ready will do the pen and paper.

“We will work in consultation with the Ministry of Education to have a timeline for this. When the time comes, we shall roll it out,” he said.

Dangut explained that the assessment was satisfactory, noting that the schools and the students had prepared well for the examination.

He, however, added that there was the need for schools to have bigger laboratories that would cater for the students with sufficient equipment.

According to him, over 1.8 million candidates are writing the examinations across the country.

On her part, Oloko noted that the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration had already commenced the process of online registration of pupils in both public and private schools in the state.

The permanent secretary assured continuous upgrading of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and other facilities in public schools to prepare teachers and students.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the monitoring team visited Abeokuta Grammar School and Baptist Girls College, both in Idi-Aba.

The team also visited Sacred Heart College, Oke Ilewo and Charis College, Oke Ata, both in Abeokuta.