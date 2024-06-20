APC Woman Leader dies in Saudi Arabia during hajj

The Lagos chapter of All Progressives Congress has described the death of its former Welfare Secretary, Alhaja Ramota Bankole, as unfortunate and shocking.

The ex-Welfare Secretary, one of the women leaders from Epe Division, died during the 2024 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Seye Oladejo, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that Bankole was a committed member of the party.

Oladejo said: “Her death is most shocking and unfortunate.

“She was a committed and experienced party leader.

“The deceased was a proven mobiliser and inspiration for women participation in politics.

“May her precious soul in peace.”

NAN reports that the Chairman of Epe Local Government Area, Surah Animashaun, had on Thursday confirmed Bankole’s death.

Animashaun, in a statement, said the deceased was hale and hearty before leaving the country for Hajj pilgrimage.

She said: “It is with a heavy heart, and a deep sense of grief that I received the news of the death of Alhaja Ramota Bankole.

“It is a sad day indeed as I received the news that she died in the holy land of Mecca while on holy pilgrimage.

“I extend my condolences to the Bankole family, APC members and the entire people of Epe on the unfortunate demise of our dear sister and mummy.”

NAN learnt the deceased celebrated her 60th birthday recently.