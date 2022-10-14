Wike explodes again, declares AIT lacks documents to back ownership of its location 

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyeson Wike has declared that the Management of African Independent Television (AIT) does not have any verifiable document to show that they acquired the 860 plots of land revoke by the state government.

Wike who made this known during the media chat in Port Harcourt, the capital city challenged the communication giant management to produce any paper used to acquire the land since 2003 during the administration of Governor Peter Odili.

He added that Rivers State will pay damage for AIT if they tender any document it used to acquire the land in Port Harcourt.

Wike wondered how could management of AIT by telling lies, that it was because the owner of AIT, Chief Raymond Dokpesi was supporting Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the reason Rivers State revoked the land adding that matter has been on since 2015.

He said, ” The land was acquired in 2003 claiming they want to use it to build their regional office and up till now , the regional office has not been built , they don’t have C of O for the land in question.

“Rivers State is ready to pay any amount for compensation if they can show any paper backing the acquisition of the land.”

