Why we removed Jimi Agbaje’s posters — LASAA Boss

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency on Wednesday explained that the agency removed some billboards and posters from some roads over the failure of parties concerned to obtain appropriate permissions.

The General Manager of LASAA, Mobolaji Sanusi, gave the clarification at a Security/Stakeholders Meeting with INEC, candidates and Political Parties with the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party on November 27 reported the vandalism of his billboards and posters to the Lagos state Police Command.

Sanusi pointed out that the All Progressives Congress obtained permission from the agency before mounting its billboards and pasting its posters, especially in the Lagos Island.

According to him, there are rules and regulations guiding the pasting of billboards and posters in Lagos State, which must be strictly adhered to.

He explained that the agency usually cleaned up the state on a weekly basis, to remove any posters or billboards mounted illegally.

Edgal advised that all participants and political candidates should always engage the agency before pasting and mounting their billboards and posters, to take advantage of the agency’s discounts.

He said: “Lagos State is politically matured. The removal of the billboards and posters could not have been an intentional act and that is why I have invited the LASAA MD to be here today, in order to clear the air on the issue.”

Edgal noted that a major thrust of the meeting was sequel to complaints about the destruction of political party posters and billboards.

He warned the parties against information that some parties were already arming some members of the NURTW to cause chaos in the state, in case election results did not favour them.

The Resident Electoral commissioner in Lagos state, Sam Olumekun, said there were 64 registered political parties in the state and advised politicians to focus their campaigns on issues, instead of campaigns that could result into violence.

Olumekun noted that INEC would ensure a free, fair and credible elections, which he said can only be achieved in a peaceful atmosphere.

However, some other parties accused LASAA of bias, stressing that it favours APC more than other parties in the state.

NAN reports the meeting had in attendance some candidates, political party chieftains, INEC Resident Electoral commissioner, the leadership of LASAA and police officers.