Why we postponed National Caucus, NEC meetings — NEC

828 828

The All Progressives Congress has postponed its National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings earlier scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2023.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Omisore said the postponement and the inconveniences it might cause was regretted.

ALSO READ:

He explained that the postponement was necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Tinubu as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, adding that the meetings would now be held on July 18 and 19, 2023.

“Members of the National Caucus and NEC of the APC are hereby informed that our meetings of July 10th and 11th of July, have been postponed to July 18th and 19th 2023 respectively,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the APC National Caucus, which is a statutory organ of the party, is chaired by President Tinubu and has the Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and all the party’s former governors as members.

Its membership also includes the party’s serving governors and members of its National Working Committee among others.