Why Kano Solar Power, Dry Port are important to economy – BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described the newly commissioned 10-megawatt Kano Solar Power Project and the Dala Inland port as further indication of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to using infrastructure as a spring board for economic development.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO said that President Buhari’s place in history would be further cemented by the two ground-breaking projects.

“The 10Mw solar project may look inconsequential, even in a state that gets electricity distribution of between 250 and 360mw on a daily basis, but it is the largest grid-connected solar power plant in Nigeria.

“Part of the intention is for the project to supply the Challawa Water Works, which is the source of public water supply to the city of about 5 million people, as well as provide uninterrupted power supply to streetlights in the state capital.

“Aside from the clean and affordable power supply to power those infrastructure, the solar plant is bound to provide about 2,000 direct and indirect jobs to the immediate community.

“As for the Dala Inland Port, this is one project that had been on the cards since 2003 when the then administration approved six dry ports across the country to boost the nation’s revenue in non-oil sector.

“But it was not until recently that the Buhari administration demonstrated its commitment to extending shipping business into the hinterlands by declaring Dala Inland Dry Port as a port of origin and destination to take real advantage of Kano as the hub of trans-Sahara trade.

“We make bold to say that this will help decongest the Lagos Port Complex and in addition to ongoing effort, make the Lagos-Kano railway modernization project a reality; as well as the attention the Kano-Maradi line is getting, it will go a long way to promote trade between Nigeria and its northern most neighbours.

“There are already indications that Niger is building a dry port in Maradi so it becomes easy to see how economically beneficial the Dala Inland Port will be on the long run,” the group said.

BMO added that coming few days after the commissioning of Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos, it is most certain that Buhari will go down in history for his legacy of infrastructure development.