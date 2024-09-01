Wanted ex-beauty queen surrenders to NDLEA eights months after

A wanted ex-beauty queen, Aderinoye Queen Christmas, born as Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, has surrendered to the Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency after about eight months in hiding.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Aderinoye was declared wanted by the Agency in January after she escaped from her Lekki, Lagos State residence when NDLEA operatives raided her apartment at Oral Estate on January 24, 2024 following credible intelligence that she deals in illicit substances.

The suspect was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of Queen Christmas Foundation.

Recovered from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials were 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis; an electronic weighing scale; large quantities of drugs packing plastics; a black RAV 4 SUV, marked: Lagos KSF 872 GQ; and her picture frame.

The suspect claimed she has been hiding in Akure, Ondo State since January when she escaped arrest in Lekki, Lagos State.

Also revealed by Babafemi on Sunday was the seizure of no less than 1,122 kilograms of cannabis from a suspect, Mustapha Ibrahim, when he was arrested on August 26 along Orchid Road, Ajah, Lagos, while 816kg of the same psychoactive substance belonging to a suspect at large was recovered from the same location same day.

In Niger State, NDLEA operatives on August 26 arrested a suspect, Friday Gabriel, along Minna-Suleja Road while conveying 1,900 capsules of tramadol, 300 bottles of codeine syrup and 600 packets of exol-5 tablets.

Similarly, operatives in Bauchi State on August 31 arrested two suspects: Garba Muhammed, 35; and Usman Yakubu Shehu, 31, along Bauchi-Gombe Road while transporting 308 blocks of cannabis weighing 246.4kg, concealed in false compartment of a J5 bus marked Edo state URM 38 ZY.

In the same vein, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA enlightenment lecture to members of Amankwu community, Ohafia LGA, Abia State; WADA advocacy visit to the Vice Chancellor, University of Delta, Prof. Stella Chiemeka, in Agbor, Delta State;

WADA sensitisation lecture to members of Down Luggere community, Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State; youths at the “Save the Children Campaign” annual holiday camp at Community Secondary School, Aka Offot, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; youths during their summer class at Olubadan Stadium, Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State; and WADA advocacy visit to Central Bank of Nigeria office in Kaduna State.

