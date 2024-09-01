NDLEA intercepts opioids worth N17.9b in Lagos, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted a total of 31,124,600 pills of tramadol 225mg and bottles of codeine-based syrup worth over N17,932,200,000 in street value at the Port Harcourt Port Complex, Onne, Rivers State and Tincan seaport in Lagos State.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the seizure in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said the seizures were made following intelligence processed by the Agency on the movement of the shipments from their port of origin in India, leading to a demand for a 100 percent joint examination of the watch-listed containers with the Nigerian Customs Service and other sister security agencies.

A breakdown of the seizures showed that 350,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup were recovered from two containers at Tincan port in Lagos State on August 29 and 30, 2024.

Each of the two containers had 175,000 bottles of the opioid.

At the Port Harcourt Port Complex, Onne, NDLEA operatives equally intercepted a total of 447 cartons of tramadol 225mg containing 29,840,000 pills of the opioid as well as 380,000 bottles of codeine syrup from three containers on August 29.

The tramadol shipments came under different brand names such as Royal Tapetadol, Carisoprodol 225mg and Royal Tramadol Hydrochloride 225mg.

The following day, August 30, another set of three containers, watch-listed by the NDLEA, were subjected to joint examination.

At the end of the exercise, a total of 3,030 cartons of codeine syrup containing 554,600 bottles of the opioid were recovered from them.

This brings the total bottles of codeine seized at Onne, Rivers State and Tincan in Lagos State to 1,284,600 bottles worth N8,992,200,000 in street value, while the combined seizure of tramadol stood at 29,840,000 pills, valued at N8,940,000,000.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State on August 27 arrested a suspect, Eze Emekan Don, while attempting to board a Cronos airline flight to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea with 1,490 pills of tramadol concealed and packaged as cosmetics of different brands inside his luggage.

Don’s attempt to compromise the officers who arrested him to evade arrest was rebuffed.

