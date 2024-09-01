The Coach of Napoli, Antonio Conte, has said that he would not reintegrate Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, and others into his squad for the 2024/2025 season.

The coach made the revelation in the early hours of Sunday in a post on the X handle of Fabrizio Romano, a football commentator.

Romano, one of the most reliable and well-informed journalists in football, had asked Conte if he would reintegrate Osimhen into his team.

The coach replied: “No player will be reintegrated.

“Those who are out of the project will remain out of the project.

“We made our choices and worked in one direction all together.”

This is coming after Osimhen’s failed bid to join Saudi Arabia club, Al-Ahli, in a deadline date transfer.

It also comes after Conte signed Romelu Lukaku and handed him the number 9 short that Oshimhen had been spotting since he joined Napoli.

